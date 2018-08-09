A wildfire burning 10 kilometres east of the Shambhala Music Festival is unlikely to put the event on evacuation alert. File photo

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

A wildfire burning near the Shambhala Music Festival is not expected to shut down the annual event.

The 35-hectare MacArthur Creek fire is approximately 10 kilometres east of Salmo River Ranch, where the music festival is set to run Friday through Monday, and 13 km southeast of Salmo.

Six residences have been put on evacuation alert, and the Billings and Waldie forest service roads at Sheep Creek have been closed to traffic.

Carlee Kachman, a fire information officer with the Southeast Fire Centre, said Thursday the fire is unlikely to spread.

“It is being closely monitored,” she said. “The fire is burning in remote terrain. It is surrounded by favourable geographic features that could act as shield breaks.”

Last year, a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres from the music festival temporarily shut it down. Shambhala organizers opted to re-open the festival despite a recommendation from the Regional District of Central Kootenay that it close a day early.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston remains open despite the 80-hectare Blazed Creek fire that’s just two kilometres north of the highway.

Kachman said 21 personnel, three helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site, and that the fire is not currently impacting public safety despite it being visible from the highway.

The MacArthur and Blazed Creek fires are both suspected to have been caused by lightning.

Two fires are also being held in the Slocan Valley.

The six-hectare Airy Creek fire and 135-hectare Drinnon Lake fire are not expected to grow or threaten residences.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Balfour buildings go solar
Next story
Stay safe while enjoying outdoor festivals

Just Posted

Rainbow crosswalk, community challenge aiming to increase awareness in Trail

Pride Walk and Pride Flag celebration on Aug. 31

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

Wildfire visible from Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

The Blazed Creek Fire has grown to 80 hectares and has been designated a Fire of Note.

Heat warning issued for West Kootenay

Temperatures may reach 40 degrees on Thursday

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Stay safe while enjoying outdoor festivals

B.C. is facing a public health overdose emergency.

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Most Read