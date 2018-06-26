(Facebook/Ashiana Khan)

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

A talk show host in Surrey says gunshots were fired at her car and her opinions on gang violence may be to blame.

Ashiana Khan is CEO of Media Waves Communications, an Internet radio station where she hosts a show that tackles local and national politics.

She says on Saturday night she was driving home when bullets ripped through her vehicle.

Khan says she was so stunned she actually thought she was dead, but once she pulled over she realized she was unharmed.

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night and the vehicle had damage consistent with being struck by bullets.

The Mounties haven’t said whether they believe the shooting was targeted but Khan says she fears she was attacked because of her outspoken views.

She was one of the organizers of a rally against gang violence that drew thousands after the deaths of two teenagers in the city.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer
Next story
B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

Just Posted

Murder charge pending in death of Trail senior

Joel Anderson was charged with Aggravated Assault of an elderly male, the victim has since died

Trail Times newspapers delayed

Please note that subscribers may not receive their June 26 Trail Times edition today

Trail celebrates 20 years of free after-school care

Leadership changing but Sanctuary’s goal remains the same, inclusive after-school care that is free

Hats off to the Class of 2018

144 students from J.L. Crowe Secondary School in Trail celebrated graduation on Friday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

IH says no cases of bacterial meningitis confirmed

Some concern as a few Kimberley students presented with meningitis-like symptoms

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

Most Read