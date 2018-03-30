The hot springs could be used as the basis of a whole wellness industry in town, says Bender.

Should we change Nakusp’s name?

This businessman says ‘yes’, and thinks it could mean big money for the village

A Nakusp businessman is trying to rekindle the debate over the village’s name.

Karl Bender says locals should consider changing the community’s name from Nakusp to Nakusp Hot Springs.

“It would actually enhance our searches on social media,” he says. “Someone would look at Nakusp, and “hot springs” would immediately come up, like Harrison Hot Springs or Radium Hot Springs. So you would be in a field where you would actually stand out.”

Bender’s idea isn’t new. In fact, the town held a referendum on the very issue back in 2005. After months of heated debate, the idea was decisively slapped down, 87 for, 607 against.

But he thinks it’s time to re-visit the concept.

“We don’t want to change the name, we only want to add to it,” the restaurateur says. “We would not be changing the history of the place. I know lots of people here are frontier people who came to Nakusp, and we don’t want to lose any of that old history. But adding “Hot Springs” would open up Nakusp for a broader market.”

Bender, originally from Germany, thinks the town is missing on opportunities to grow on its natural resources.

“I am a physiotherapist by training, and the hot springs are part of the reason I settled here,” he says. “I would like to see this more as a productive facility.

“Let’s make this a wellness town. That’s what I would like to see. Everybody would benefit from it. It would bring in people year-round — Baby Boomers coming out for their health, the money is there and people like to spend it.”

Re-branding the town’s name by adding ‘Hot Springs’ would not only help market it better, but perhaps bring investment in creating more health-related facilities, he says.

To get another referendum on the ballot for this fall’s municipal election, Bender would have to start collecting names on a petition to present to council. Right now, though, he’s just raising the trial balloon to see if there’s any interest in the concept.

“Coming from Europe, where we have had spa treatments for 2,000 years, we know this water is a precious resource,” he says. “Right now it’s like someone is standing at the end of the pool, and throwing $100 bills into the Kuskanax Creek. It’s being wasted as just a hot tub.”

“This is a young country, there is no health history here. I don’t know why we don’t cash in on it better.”

Previous story
UPDATED: Trail declares state of emergency
Next story
Fentanyl found in over two dozen samples at Shambhala last year

Just Posted

UPDATED: Trail declares state of emergency

City declares emergency following Thursday morning slide along Riverside Avenue

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Will the Trail Smoke Eaters win the Interior Division final?

Destined to become a place on Kootenay Lake

Place Names: Destiny Bay, Florence, Fox Landing, and Friendensthal

What is Maundy Thursday?

Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast

Riverfront Centre grand opening on Monday

Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Fentanyl found in over two dozen samples at Shambhala last year

A new study shows the opioid was more prevalent at the event than previously thought

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read