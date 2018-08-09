Three of six new staff at the RDKB this summer (from the left) - Building Inspector Kevin Santori, Deputy CAO and GM of Operations James Chandler and Manager of Building Inspection Services Brian Champlin. Not shown - GM of Environmental Services Janine Dougall, Financial Services Manager Carolyn Gillis and Building Maintenance Electrician Jeff Hardy who were also hired between June and August. Submitted photo

Six staff vacancies filled at RDKB

Busy summer of hiring for Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

It has been a busy time for hiring at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. Six positions have been filled in the past two months.

The RDKB has now hired two general managers, two managers and two unionized staff.

“We are really pleased to have found top-notch talent for all six of our vacant positions. Each of our new employees joining the RDKB team brings the exceptional skills and experience we need to achieve our goals over the coming years,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mark Andison.

James Chandler takes on the key role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager of Operations, a position that has been vacant since Mark Andison moved from the Deputy CAO position to CAO in fall 2017. Chandler is a professional engineer who was Manager of Engineering for the City of Port Moody for the last seven years where he was responsible for capital projects, asset management, transportation and infrastructure.

Janine Dougall, General Manager of Environmental Services, came to the Kootenay Boundary from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and worked at the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako before that. Dougall has a Masters in Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering as well as 17 years’ experience in local government. Dougall takes over from Al Stanley, who served as GM of Environmental Services for 10 years before retiring from the RDKB in fall 2017.

Chartered Professional Accountant Carolyn Gillis (CPA, CA) arrived in July from Kelowna to fill the position of Financial Services Manager for the RDKB. She has over five years of specialized municipal accounting experience. Most recently, she managed an assurance practice for a large national accounting firm focused on public-sector entities, mid-sized private companies, and First Nations, as well as provided consulting services for management and in organizational efficiencies.

Jeff Hardy is a Journeyman Electrician with 18 years of experience working as an industrial electrician in both the construction and maintenance fields across the Northwest Territories, Alberta and the Okanagan. Hardy is the RDKB’s new Building Maintenance Electrician.

And what was old is new again: the RDKB welcomes Brian Champlin back to the RDKB from Nelson where he worked for four and a half years in the City’s building inspection department. Brian, who is a Registered Building Official both in BC and across Canada (RBO, CRBO), previously worked as a building and plumbing official for the RDKB for 11 years and has returned as the new Manager of Building Inspection Services. This position evolved from the former Chief Building Inspector position, vacant since 2014.

Champlin now oversees five building officials working in the Grand Forks and Trail offices including Building Inspector Level 1, Kevin Santori, the newest hire at the RDKB. Santori is a journeyman carpenter who worked for the last 17 years in the West Kootenay building industry in both industrial and residential settings. He started work at the Trail offices on Aug. 7.

“Our two new General Managers joined our team right in the thick of the Boundary flooding disaster,” said Roly Russell, RDKB Board chair. “They both hit the ground running, and fast – and both proved their capacity and potential immediately. I am thrilled that we have attracted this crew of exceptional people from across B.C. This is a testament to the calibre and culture of our organization, our excellent reputation, and the awesome place that we love and call home.”

