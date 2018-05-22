Slocan Valley added to flooding evac alert

A forecast of torrential rain never hit the West Kootenay but flooding still has several communities on evacuation alert.
Several areas within the Slocan Valley have been included on the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s list of communities on alert along with Salmo and Ymir.
“Over the past few days, crews have placed nearly 20,000 sandbags in critical points in Salmo, and they will now be deployed to other high-priority areas or returning to regular duty,” said RDCK emergency operations centre director Andrew Bellerby
“While we are cautiously optimistic, there is still the potential for flooding, and we are asking the public to stay alert and stay informed.”
In Nelson, meanwhile, rising Kootenay Lake levels have already flooded the dog park adjacent to the airport. Fortis BC’s daily report said the level Saturday was 533.08 metres high.
The city’s flooding level is considered 534.31 metres, which is what it hit in 2012.