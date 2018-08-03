A small fire at the Mercer Celgar Castlegar site was quickly extinguished. (Photo by John Boivin)

Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

Fire started in engine of a contractor’s crane.

A small fire at the Mercer Celgar mill site August 1 was quickly extinguished with portable fire extinguishers.

The fire started on the engine of a locally contracted crane that was working at the mill.

Celgar reports that their yard crew was at the work site and was a”ble to quickly extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers, and contacted Celgar’s emergency response team, as is our protocol.”

Celgar’s emergency responders then contacted the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) because of the high level of dryness, current provincial fire hazard situation and wind conditions.

CFD sent three engines to the scene as a precautionary measure. Two were able to stand down very quickly, with the third remaining on watch for a time.

“Both Celgar and Castlegar emergency responders did thorough assessments and monitoring to ensure there were no other residual hot spots,” said Celgar in a statement.

“This incident was very quickly contained and highlights the value and effectiveness of emergency response preparedness, training and quick action. Excellent work by Celgar yard personnel, Celgar emergency responders and Castlegar Fire Department!”

Previous story
One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized
Next story
Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Just Posted

Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

Fire started in engine of a contractor’s crane.

Halfway Hot Springs, halfway to what?

West Kootenay Boundary place names from Fritz to Hummingbird

Kootenay Boundary Girl Guides recognized for achievements

Twelve Girl Guide groups met in Nelson earlier this summer

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

BC Day weekend patrols

The month of August is generally the most active part of B.C.’s wildfire season

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Most Read