Williams Lake woke up to smoky skies Wednesday morning. Angie Mindus photo

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

An air quality advisory has been issued for all of northern B.C. and several pockets of the south due to wildfire smoke.

Regions listed in the Smoky Skies Bulletin issued Monday, July 24 include the South Thompson, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan, East Columbia, and all parts of province north of Quesnel.

Those areas under the advisory are expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to use common sense to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

For more information on symptoms and tips on how to reduce exposure, see the Smoky Skies Bulletin.

Residents in Williams Lake also woke up to thick smoke in the region Wednesday morning, reminiscent of last year’s wildfires leaving many feeling unsettled and looking for answers to where exactly the smoke was coming from.

Currently there are no significant wildfires in the north and central Interior, however, there are seven wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre and one in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Related: Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

As the wildfire season ramps up, so is the hot weather with daytime temperatures expected to reach the upper 30Cs for the Okanagan and Kootenays this week.

The drying condition have prompted the BC Wildfire Service to issue campfire bans starting Thursday for the Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre.

Related: Campfire bans issued around B.C.

