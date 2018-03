The Trail Smoke Eaters are hoping some hometown support in the Cominco Arena helps turn the tide in their BCHL conference semifinal series against the Penticton Vees. Allison McCarthy, corporate sales and event manager for the Smokies, shows off a handful of playoff tickets for tonight’s Game 3 and Wednesday’s Game 4. She also has her Rally Towel firmly in hand. The first 750 fans in the door for Game 3 will get a Rally Towel. The Smokies are down 2-0 to the Vees in the best-of-seven series. For more on the series see Page 8. (Sheri Regnier photo)