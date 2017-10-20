Environment Canada is forecasting snow, rain and winds in the Kootenay Pass over the weekend. (YRBKT/Twitter)

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

Snow, rain and moderate winds are expected in the Kootenay Pass over the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the pass Friday night, with snow above 1,500 meters. Moderate winds are also forecast, turning light into the evening. The low temperature is expected to be plus three degrees with a chance of frost.

Saturday there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the late morning, with snow above 1,000 meters, and then periods of rain are expected to begin around noon. Environment Canada is predicting moderate winds in the evening with a high of plus eight degrees.

The rain is forcasted to continue into Saturday night with a low of plus three again.

On Sunday periods of rain are anticipated with a high of 12 degrees, and then cloudy periods in the evening with a low of plus four.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Monday.

Previous story
Surf group winning the war on plastic bags
Next story
4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Just Posted

Scary good

Signs of Halloween are already popping up around downtown Trail

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

Riverfront Centre; Big impact on property taxes

Trail is reviewing service levels at new library complex before making budget decisions

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Most Read