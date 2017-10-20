Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

Snow, rain and moderate winds are expected in the Kootenay Pass over the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the pass Friday night, with snow above 1,500 meters. Moderate winds are also forecast, turning light into the evening. The low temperature is expected to be plus three degrees with a chance of frost.

Saturday there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the late morning, with snow above 1,000 meters, and then periods of rain are expected to begin around noon. Environment Canada is predicting moderate winds in the evening with a high of plus eight degrees.

The rain is forcasted to continue into Saturday night with a low of plus three again.

On Sunday periods of rain are anticipated with a high of 12 degrees, and then cloudy periods in the evening with a low of plus four.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Monday.