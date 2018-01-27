West Kootenay region blanketed with snow (Betsy Kline/Black Press Media)

Snow, snow and more snow to blanket the West Kootenays

Environment Canada says residents should expect up to 20 cm of snow to fall Saturday

The snow is falling with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Environment Canada says residents can expect to see up to 20 cm of snow Saturday, according to a special weather warning.

In some parts of the region, more than 10 cm has already accumulated.

The winter wonderland forecast is due to a strong Pacific front bringing snow to B.C.’s Interior, including the Columbia region.

Snow is expected to taper off late this afternoon or evening, depending on the location, and spread to the southern interior Sunday morning.

By Sunday evening, Environment Canada says the snow will change to rain or freezing rain.

Have a great photo of the snow? Click “Submite a News Tip” on our homepage.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
