Snowfall warning for Boundary-West Kootenay

Environment Canada is alerting commuters of heavy snow from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the Boundary-West Kootenay region.

The Tuesday afternoon alert advises up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to amass on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

A wet northwesterly flow will continue to give periods of heavy snow along the highway stretch.

Total snow accumulations up to 25 cm are expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries on Wednesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.