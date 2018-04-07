Snowfall warning for Kootenay, Paulson passes

Warnings

7:21 AM PDT Saturday 07 April 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A vigorous front crossing southern BC today will spread heavy snow to Kootenay pass. Snow will begin later this morning with 15 cm expected by late this afternoon. The snow will ease tonight in the wake of the front, with further amounts of 5 to 15 cm forecast by Sunday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.