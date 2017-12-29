A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for Friday Dec. 29. Trail Times file photo

Snowfall warning issued for southern B.C.

Up to 25cm expected on Kootenay Pass

A snowfall warning has been issued for southern B.C. today (Friday)

“Another band of heavy snow through the region,” said the warning on the Weather Network website.

“Snow will start (Friday) morning, intensify in the afternoon and continue into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations up to 25 cm over the Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass can be expected before the snow tapers off early Saturday morning.”

The warning says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Environment Canada is also calling for winds to reach 20km/h this afternoon.

The snow is expected to end Saturday, late morning, with a high of -2C and a nighttime low of -7.

One in a century

