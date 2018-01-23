Southeast RCMP remain tight-lipped on ‘suspicious death’

The story began unfolding in a Jan. 16 news release, when Greater Trail RCMP confirmed that an unidentified body was found in the trunk of burnt out 1999 Honda Civic.

Police know the owner of the burnt out Honda found near Genelle with a body in the trunk.

But that’s all they’re saying for now.

“We put out what we can, and what we firmly know right now, is the registered owner has been determined,” NCO Cpl. Dan Moskaluk from the Southeast District RCMP told the Trail Times Monday.

“But we are not releasing details with respect to that.”

Moskaluk says police appreciate the concern, interest and curiosity into what is happening.

“We’re sensitive to that in a small community, this is something that doesn’t happen everyday,” he added. “But first and foremost we have to look at the integrity of the investigation.”

With the inquiry now in its second week and no identities or further details made public, the Times asked Cpl. Moskaluk if the locale of the “suspicious death” was a factor.

After all, within hours of crimes or unusual events taking place in larger centres, news feeds are typically lit up with photos and details.

“It’s not an agency thing and it’s not a particular police force,” said Moskaluk. “In some instances, in particular if there is an investigation where there is a dire requirement to further the investigation that requires public assistance, then certainly that is the bar … so if the situation dictates, we put out what we can, and that goes for regardless of which area this is happening in.”

Each investigation is unique and as it appears in this case, details about the “suspicious death” will be kept close to the vest at least for the interim.

“Right now they are hard at work,” Moskaluk said. “And of course, there’s dealing with the type of remains, we’ve got burnt out remains. And as a media relations officer, I’m not privy to all the details of the investigative steps, what has happened, or what they are working on.”

On Jan. 14, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on the southbound shoulder of Highway 22 just outside the Genelle Flats. Later that evening, DriveBC reported the highway was shut down for a “vehicle incident.” The section was re-opened in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, but remained single alternating traffic until Monday night.

Due to the nature of the case, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit took carriage of the investigation.

