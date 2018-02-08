Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Yesterday’s fatal cabin fire south of Campbell River has been determined to be not suspicious.

“Electrical space heaters being used inside the residence is the likely cause of the fire,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP, in a news release.

The RCMP have confirmed that EHS was unable to resuscitate the 79 year old man who was recovered from the building. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to the call at the Glen Alder RV Park at 4142 S. Island Highway at 10:50 yesterday morning.

“Our crews knocked the fire down and made entry, they went in and found the person, who had succumbed,” said Ian Baikie, fire chief.

The highway was closed while they fought the fire because the nearest hydrant was across the road from the house and they had to run their hose across the highway.

Baikie said that they had four vehicles on scene and around 19 crew members.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is now handling the investigation.