Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Yesterday’s fatal cabin fire south of Campbell River has been determined to be not suspicious.

“Electrical space heaters being used inside the residence is the likely cause of the fire,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP, in a news release.

The RCMP have confirmed that EHS was unable to resuscitate the 79 year old man who was recovered from the building. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to the call at the Glen Alder RV Park at 4142 S. Island Highway at 10:50 yesterday morning.

“Our crews knocked the fire down and made entry, they went in and found the person, who had succumbed,” said Ian Baikie, fire chief.

The highway was closed while they fought the fire because the nearest hydrant was across the road from the house and they had to run their hose across the highway.

Baikie said that they had four vehicles on scene and around 19 crew members.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is now handling the investigation.

 

Firefighters clean up the debris after a fatal fire at the Glen Alder RV Park approximately 7 km. south of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation
Next story
B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Just Posted

Lead exposure on downward trend in Trail

Trail Area Health & Environment Committee; 2017 children’s blood tests show declining lead levels

Trail Hospital Auxiliary, 75 years of priceless service

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has raised well over $1 million for health care

Major hurdle cleared for Cannings’ infrastructure bill

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from commons, headed fir committee study

JL Crowe Variety Show tonight

Talent show, turning pointe, tour of art expo, and the Met; this week in Trail

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Sparwood’s Daryl Boyle to represent team Germany in winter games

B.C.-born defenseman chosen for Germany’s Olympic hockey team

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Danger rating is high across mountainous ranges in the Kootenays, Cariboo.

Most Read