Sparks fly at Trail Sk8 Park

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Construction began on the long awaited skate park in mid-July; soft launch is near
The Trail volunteer group has pledged a $10,000 donation toward a new ER procedure room
Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area
The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy
Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Sinking of SS Princess Sophia considered worst maritime accident in history of Pacific Northwest
WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players
Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup
A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy
Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive
Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November
The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.
Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised
Letter to the Editor from Howard McMeekin of Warfield
The company’s request follows the rupture of the Enbridge natural gas transmission pipeline
Letter to the Editor from Virginia Clover of Warfield
Scary good quilts for sale at the Trail United Church on Saturday as well as Spooktacular fun
Rod Retzlaff of Nelson liked Mary Jane, but is not so sure about her son, Cannabis
Test confirmed water safe to drink