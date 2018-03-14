SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The BC SPCA has identified the owner of a dog found off back roads near Yahk this past weekend suffering from a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

The canine, a one-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, named Rusty by SPCA staff, was brought to the SPCA’s East Kootenay location in Cranbrook Saturday, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

“The SPCA has now identified the owner of the dog and we are proceeding with the investigation,” the BC SPCA said in a press release Wednesday.

“At this point in the investigation we cannot publicly identify the owner or share further details, but will send an update as soon as the case moves forward. The dog remains in the care of the SPCA and is not available for adoption at this time. Thank you again for all your help and support!”

A Good Samaritans found the dog on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston.

East Kootenay branch manager Christy King said the dog was rushed into surgery where necrotic tissue was removed from his neck.

“We are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” she said.

The BC SPCA has opened an investigation in the case and is asking anyone who may know the dog or his owners to contact the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

