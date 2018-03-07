Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is facing multiple sex related charges. (File photo)

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

A special prosecutor has been hired on for the trial of a former Burns Lake mayor facing numerous sex assault related charges.

Luke Strimbold was arrested by Burns Lake RCMP on Feb. 3 and charged with thus far unspecified sex related offences.

Strimbold, who was B.C.’s youngest ever mayor, resigned unexpectedly in 2016 to focus on his education and his family.

After resigning, he joined the BC Liberal Party and became its membership chair for the provincial executive board.

After news of charges against Strimbold broke, the Liberal Party said he has been removed from its membership.

Leonard Doust, QC, has been hired on in relation to the investigation.

The Vancouver-based lawyer will conduct an independent assessment of the charges against Strimbold, provided a report to the assistance deputy attorney general and determine if a prosecution is warranted.

According to the Prosecution Service, Doust’s appointment is “intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a former elected municipal official with significant connections to the BC Liberal party.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Two houses in Nakusp collapse under snow load

Just Posted

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

Early winter impacts 2017 passenger count at YZZ

From January to October passenger counts climbed at least six per cent monthly

West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets

On Friday, local police took part in a provincial-wide crack down on distracted driving

Fake U.S. cash floating around Trail

Trail police also looking for information on four recovered tablets

The Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Warriors in Game 3

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux shuts out West K Warriors, Smokies take 3-0 series lead.

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

Two houses in Nakusp collapse under snow load

Second Nakusp home in eight days caves in from snow load on roof

Rebates offered for vehicle chargers at home and at work

B.C. program pays 75% of cost for homes, 50% for workplaces

SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16 in Duncan.

B.C. student arrested for school threat on social media

An online post showed them firing a weapon with the caption ‘practicing for school’

Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Former double agent and daughter targets of attempted murder in England

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read