Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

A special prosecutor has been hired on for the trial of a former Burns Lake mayor facing numerous sex assault related charges.

Luke Strimbold was arrested by Burns Lake RCMP on Feb. 3 and charged with thus far unspecified sex related offences.

Strimbold, who was B.C.’s youngest ever mayor, resigned unexpectedly in 2016 to focus on his education and his family.

After resigning, he joined the BC Liberal Party and became its membership chair for the provincial executive board.

After news of charges against Strimbold broke, the Liberal Party said he has been removed from its membership.

Leonard Doust, QC, has been hired on in relation to the investigation.

The Vancouver-based lawyer will conduct an independent assessment of the charges against Strimbold, provided a report to the assistance deputy attorney general and determine if a prosecution is warranted.

According to the Prosecution Service, Doust’s appointment is “intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a former elected municipal official with significant connections to the BC Liberal party.”

