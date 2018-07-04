Jess Foster says they often have to motion drivers to slow down on Plewman Way, despite traffic calming measures already taken by the city.

Speeders bemoaned in Rossland

City reaffirms speed limit, though some say they’re not enforced enough

The default speed limit on Rossland streets isn’t going to change — but some residents think they should be a lot lower on some thoroughfares.

Council re-affirmed the municipal speed limit policy at its last council meeting.

Essentially, the default speed limit is 30 km/h on most city streets, except school zones, drop-off areas, where children walk to school, and on narrower, hilly streets, where it’s 20 km/h or less.

The policy is reviewed every year so that speed limits “provide a feeling of safety for residents, with particular attention to cyclists and pedestrians.”

But at least two parents told council the policy was failing in that regard.

“Thompson Avenue especially, it is bloody insane how fast people drive on that street,” says Miche Warwick. “I got passed the other day I was driving 34 k.. So I was going above the speed limit myself. I had kids in the car, there was a car coming the opposite way….

“This is not a debate about people going 40 or 50 in a 30 zone, it’s about people going 60 or 70 or faster.”

Warwick and a second parent, Jess Foster, both said the situation on the roads makes them fear for their safety.

Foster lives on Plewman Way, and while she says the city has tried traffic calming measures on that street, people looking for a short-cut to the ski hill still speed through.

“We’ve been smoked out by a diesel,” says Foster, recalling one recent incident.

“He was speeding down the road. We motioned him to slow down a bit — I was crossing the street with my infant and two dogs, and my husband also motioned for him to slow down.

“Instead, he slowed down so that he was almost stoppped, then stepped on the accelerator. It was disgusting, we just got exhaust in our face.”

Warwick said it was important for council to start tackling the design issues that are creating speeders.

“We have a pretty serious safety hazard on many of our streets in our community, and rather than having an arbitrary conversation about what the number should be on the signs, I believe we should be focusing on the conversation of how to make our streets safer,” she said. “There are other things we can discuss, gather as a community to try to reduce the speed of traffic in the community.”

Mayor and council were sympathetic, and while several councillors suggested road calming measures might be in order, the mayor said that could be reviewed after the policy was passed.

“Let’s put it on staff’s list to look at traffic calming things in these hotbeds of problems,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

Councillors also said they were frustrated by the lack of police enforcement of speeding bylaws.

The biggest challenge we’ve had is getting the RCMP to come up and monitor speed limits, and we’ve asked multiple times,” said Andy Morel. “How often do we see RCMP vehicles in this community?”

Morel and others suggested citizens record licence plate numbers and phone police with complaints.

Previous story
Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Just Posted

Is Rossland ready for a plastic bag ban?

Activist says yes, while grocer raises concerns

Castlegar business owner fumes as Columbia Avenue construction threatens livelihood

Many businesses report impact, but still acknowledge work is necessary

UPDATED: Highway 6 re-opens after accident

The highway is open for single-lane alternating traffic for light vehicles

Trail museum revives memories of the great flood of ‘48

The ‘48 flood was a province-wide crisis that impacted B.C. towns situated along major tributaries

New LEDs light up more than just the streets of Trail

Trail has the bulbs on dimmers and is installing shields to lessen the glare of new LED streetlights

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, Nelson fire chief says

Nelson wildfire is “highly likely”

Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew into B.C. on June 23

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car in B.C.

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Liberals slam NDP for price hikes at gas pumps

Nine cent per litre gas price hike overnight not a tax question but ‘a gouging question,’ Horgan says

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

RCMP say bear stalked toward one of the children while they were on an island along Hudson Bay coast

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

Most Read