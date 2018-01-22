Spike in vehicle break-ins from Nelson to Salmo, Castlegar and Trail

Shattered glass is visible on the front seat of a RAM 1500 after a break-in and theft at the Bonnington Traverse parking lot last week. Photo submitted

RCMP are investigating a series of break-in and thefts from vehicles parked in remote lots along the corridor between Nelson, Salmo, Castlegar and Trail.

“It has spiked in the past couple of weeks,” said Const. Mike Robinson with the Salmo RCMP. “It’s been the same M.O. in all of the incidents. Vehicles at rest stops or parking lots are being broken into and property is being taken.”

Robinson said police have seen about a half a dozen incidents in the past two weeks.

“It’s been happening all along the corridor,” said Robinson, stating there have been incidents reported along Highway 6 from Nelson to Salmo and also along Highway 3 to Castlegar and Highway 22 to Trail.”

A group of backcountry skiers victimized last week at the Bonnington Traverse parking lot, 25 km south of Nelson next to Highway 6, said they had more than $3,000 worth of gear and equipment taken when their vehicle was broken into.

“We will no longer be leaving our vehicles in that parking lot,” said James Caldwell, after he had about $2,000 of his gear taken when his friend, Jason Dew’s RAM truck, was broken into.

“Jason lost about $1,000 worth of stuff plus his truck window was smashed,” said Caldwell, saying the backcountry skiers have been forced to find other ways to get to the Bonnington lot.

“We’ll get someone to drop us off – unless something changes up there,” he said.

Caldwell, 33, said the skiers discovered the theft at about noon on January 17 when they returned to check on their three vehicles and found the front passenger window of Dew’s truck had been smashed. The skiers had parked the vehicles at about 3 p.m. on January to travel by snowmobile to their rented backcountry ski hut 10 km away.

“It’s kind of crazy. Apparently it’s been happening for awhile,” said Caldwell, who is now missing a maroon-coloured 60-litre hiking backpack, a GoPro camera, an iPod, snowboarding gear including goggles and gloves, a Hot Core sleeping bag and a thermarest sleeping pad.

“Since I’ve put this up on Facebook, I’ve been contacted by three other skiers who have had vehicles broken in and stuff taken,” he said.

Caldwell, who did not have insurance coverage, works as a chef at a Nelson restaurant.