Stax and Super Saver Sam shake on it!

Hockey cards will be available at Trail Smoke Eater home games beginning this fall

It’s official now that Stax and Super Saver Sam shook on it. Beginning this fall, anyone who buys a $4 Trail Smoke Eaters program will also receive a four-pack of hockey cards. The partnership between Kootenay Savings Credit Union and the Smokies means that by purchasing a program on game night and/or trading hockey cards, a complete set could be in hand by season-end.

Anyone who enjoys trading cards shouldn’t take a pass on this.

The Trail Smoke Eaters will be offering a complimentary four-pack of hockey cards with every $4 program purchase this season.

Hockey cards will consist of three series of 20 cards each, including two rare-signed cards per series, that will only be available on game night with a program purchase.

Kootenay Savings Credit Union has jumped on board as the Smoke Eaters corporate partner to promote the hockey cards. Kootenay Savings logo will be shown on the front of all hockey cards and Super Saver Sam will be out and about on a few game nights to help promote the hockey card sales.

Stax and Super Saver Sam will also have their own hockey card – as one of the 20 cards in the first series of the season.

By purchasing a Trail Smoke Eaters game program on game night and trading amongst other collectors, kids and adults can try for a complete set of hockey cards by seasons end.

“The hockey cards will bring about a stronger player connection,” says Smokies spokesperson Allison McCarthy.

“As more fans will be exposed to specifics about individual players and will be a huge hit for kids and adults alike, as we have been asked by many to bring something like this in.”

We are looking forward to hockey season with our season opener scheduled for Friday, Sept. 7 when the Trail Smoke Eaters take the ice against the West Kelowna Warriors, she added.

“Don’t forget to buy your game program for only $4 and start collecting your Trail Smoke Eaters/KSCU hockey cards.”

Before hockey season hits the ice, the team is looking for a new entertainer.

McCarthy asks, “The Trail Smoke Eaters are also looking for the next STAX, could it be you?”