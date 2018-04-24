Student summit set for Castlegar

The Yes 2 Know Youth Empowerment Summit will be held at the Castlegar campus of Selkirk College next week.

Students in Grade 8 (May 1) and Grade 10 (May 2) from all over the West Kootenays will be presented with health choice messages throughout the fifth annual event, organized by the RCMP Crime Prevention Initiative and Loretta Jones, a counsellor at JL Crowe Secondary School in Trail.

Students will register for 3 morning presentations of their choice then get to the view the “Spark” area where various activities and booths have been set up by local agencies. Local agencies such as the fire dept, Canadian Border, Search and Rescue, DARE BC, a Kootenay Savings, Fortis BC, Columbia Basin Trust, TECK, etc.

The keynote speakers are Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachappelle, who made up Team Give’r from the Amazing Race Canada. As well, the grade 10s will hear from Rossland native Thea Culley, former all-star member of the national field hockey team.

This year’s messages/presentations include topics on anxiety, mental health, relationships, drugs and driving, safe driving, video game addictions, eating for performance, maximizing performance to a national level, anti-gang, overcoming obstacles in life, drug effects, etc