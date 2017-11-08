Syrian artists featured in VISAC fundraising exhibit

Saad and Amr Zwayne are being sponsored by a Fruitvale family, sister Rahaf arrived in 2016

Artists Amr and Saad Zwayne’s “Art Surviving” exhibit opens Friday night in the VISAC from 5:30-8 p.m. All proceeds will go to help the Zwayne’s in Turkey, as they await the final steps of refugee status under the sponsorship of a Fruitvale couple.

Art speaks without words.

“Art Surviving,” is the VISAC’s new show opening Friday. Moreso, the exhibit is a special fundraiser that offers rare insight of what life used to be like for artists Saad and Amr Zwayne before the bloody Syrian war tore their family and world apart.

“This exhibit will show works from both artists as a review of past works (in) color pencil, oil, acrylic, and drawings,” says Artistic Director Kristen Renn. “Many pieces feature beautiful horses and scenes from their homeland.”

Rahaf Zwayne, daughter and sister respectively, has been living in Fruitvale since 2016. The young Damascan was sponsored by Melva and Ian Scott and has since embraced a new life in Canada, including full time college courses in Nelson.

Rahaf’s father and brother are still living under harsh conditions in Istanbul, awaiting approval of sponsorships by the Scotts. They have gifted the Fruitvale couple their artwork as a means to raise money to help sustain them in Turkey until their applications are successful.

The artists peaceful renderings of the countryside and streetscapes in earlier life, belie what the the family has endured over the past seven-plus years.

Following a violent kidnapping in 2013, Amr suffers PTSD. And Saad – an accomplished interior designer and stained glass artist – is also suffering because after paying $10,000 for Amr’s release, he cannot afford to get his son help.

“It’s so hard to see your son suffering in front of your eyes and you cannot do anything for him,” Saad wrote in a translated letter to the VISAC. “In a country you cannot even to communicate with them, when they don’t speak any language but Turkish. We are searching for a peaceful place to live in to spend what’s left of our life in a decent respectful life, testing freedom and humanitarian life in Canada.”

The “Art Surviving” show features just over 30 pieces that mostly range between $200 and $400.

“We invite and welcome you to the Opening Reception of Art Surviving,” says Renn. “A fundraiser art show exhibiting works by father and son Syrian refugee artists Saad Zwayne and Amr Zwayne.

“All funds from sold work will go straight to the artists to help them in their final steps as they wait for refugee status approval to join their family here in Trail.”

She added, “Their application has been in for almost a year now and they are all anticipating some good news soon.”

The opening reception runs from 5:30-8 p.m in the gallery, located in the lower level of Selkirk College.

In his letter to the VISAC, Amr writes, “We are living with a different standard of living, that reflected to my character. I need a change in my life, live in a clean place like I used to live in our house in Damascus, Syria. A peaceful civilized place, that’s why I am trying to live in a country like Canada.”

The show will stay up for public view and purchase from Nov. 10 to Dec 15, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.