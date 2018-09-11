Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

In the day since a man who came to Canada as a refugee was charged in the death of a 13-year-old B.C. girl, the Syrian Canadian community has reached out to head off any incoming backlash.

“At this moment of deep sadness, we earnestly join all Canadians in mourning and hope that this terrible incident won’t result in a backlash against refugees,” said Peace by Chocolate founder Tareq Hadhad.

Hadhad, who runs a Syrian Canadian chocolate company in Nova Scotia, isn’t the only one worried.

On Monday, 28-year-old Ibrahim Ali of Burnaby was charged with first-degree after Marrisa Shen was killed in a Burnaby park last July.

Ali came to Canada as a Syrian refugee about four months before Marrisa’s death, police told reporters at a news conference announcing the charges.

Since then, homicide investigators said he had become a permanent resident who was working in Canada. Ali had no criminal record.

Supt. Donna Richardson said that there was no evidence that religious ideology played any part in the killing.

“I think by and large, our refugees who come to the country are hardworking citizens that are very happy to be in Canada,” Richardson said.

“I would just hope that we look at this incident for what it is: a one-off situation.”

A group of prominent Syrian Canadians and refugee advocates issued a letter Monday afternoon, expressing sympathy to Marrisa’s family and thanks to the police for tracking down Ali.

“The Syrian community in Canada join their fellow Canadians today in shock and condemnation of the despicable homicide of young Marrisa Shen,” the letter read.

“We also share in the grief and sorrow of her family.”

In Vancouver, the Syrian community will be lighting candles for Marrisa at the provincial courthouse on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Ali is expected to appear in court at that time.

