Syringa Creek fire ‘being held’

Thanks to a change in weather and the hard work of firefighters things are finally looking up at the Syringa Complex wildfires.

The Syringa Creek fire which has been burning since Aug. 11 is now “being held”, which means that it is not expected to grow past its current borders. The fire has burned 3193 hectares.

The Deer Creek fire is also “being held” at 3849 hectares.

Evacuation alerts and orders for the two fires have been rescinded, but an area restriction still remains in place for the area north of Rialto FSR, Broadwater Road, Deer Park FSR, up to Mount Stanley and west of Oak Road.

The Bulldog Mountain fire near Renata, approximately 2,220 hectares, is also classified as “being held” as of Sunday afternoon.

As a result, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has rescinded the evacuation alert associated with this wildfire.

The public should still expect to see smouldering ground fire and smoke within the fire perimeter along with firefighting personnel and helicopters in the area. Though access restrictions have been lifted, the public is reminded that there are active worksites in the area.

A voluntary trail closure remains in effect on the Columbia Western Rail Trail starting on the west end of Arrow Lake Drive south of the Hugh Keenleyside Dam and at the Paulson Detour Road and rail trail intersection ‘trailhead’ kiosk. This trail is being used by fire crews, so the public is being asked to refrain from using the trail at this time.