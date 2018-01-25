Tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturned on Highway 3

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

Emergency crews are on scene of an oil spill following an accident involving a tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel.

According to B.C.’s oil spill response team, the tanker overturned on Highway 3, about 3 km east of Grand Forks around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue crews and traffic personnel are on scene. Traffic has been reduced to single lane alternating while crews work.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Emergency Management BC and Transport Canada are involved in the incident.

A safety plan has been submitted to Transport Canada, and will be implemented once fog and weather conditions in the area improve. An Environmental Emergency Response Officer is en route.

There is no indication yet what may have caused the truck to overturn.

More information to come.

Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers' money
UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

