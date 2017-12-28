Tarrys accident leads to numerous charges

A Boxing Day accident involving four cars leads RCMP to lay charges against one driver.

A Boxing Day accident involving four vehicles resulted in charges against a 49-year-old Tarrys man.

Shortly after 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to the accident on Highway 3A near Tarrys Road.

The trouble started when a car being driven with no headlights pulled out southbound onto the highway without stopping.

According to an RCMP press release, “[the driver of a] pickup truck travelling south on the highway attempted to avoid being struck by the car but was struck on the rear passenger side.

“The driver of the truck stopped, but the driver of the car kept going. A short distance later, the car was travelling in the oncoming lane, and a vehicle that was driving northbound was forced to drive into the ditch to avoid being struck. Another pickup truck that was also [being driven] northbound, wasn’t able to avoid the collision but [the driver] swerved to try and get out of the way and the car clipped his rear wheel and fender.

“The offending car drove approximately another 100 metres before his badly damaged and leaking vehicle came to a stop in the oncoming lane.”

The RCMP report that although there was extensive damage caused to some of the vehicles, there were no serious injuries.

The driver of the offending car was arrested on scene and is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

His first court appearance is scheduled for March 2018.