Teck donates $700,000 to Rossland Museum

Teck, the Rossland Museum and Archives Association and the City of Rossland are pleased to announce the successful launch of the fundraising campaign for Phase II of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre’s renewal project with Teck’s $700,000 donation in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the Centre.

Phase II has an overall fundraising goal of $1.2 million.

In addition to the mine experience, this aspect of the renewal project also includes integration of the existing world-class geology collection and a new atrium space housing a visitor centre, programming space and gift shop.

“The Museum is excited this much-anticipated mine experience will soon become a reality,” said Rossland Museum Board President Libby Martin. “Without the support of Teck, this vision would not be possible. We will be able to leverage Teck’s substantial donation to access additional funding in order to complete the entire mine experience and atrium project. We thank Teck for their guidance and commitment to helping the Museum succeed.”

“The City of Rossland is thrilled with Teck’s generous donation to the second phase of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre’s renewal project,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“The history and rise of Rossland is intrinsically tied to the history and success of Teck. It’s a natural and much appreciated collaboration.”

Construction of Phase II is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, with a grand opening planned for the summer of 2021. The new mine experience exhibition will hold exciting displays of mining life and technology in the Rossland area and will open every visitor to the unique place the region holds in Canadian history and the resource economy. Phase I, which opened in the summer of 2017, showcases a new entrance gallery, archives, offices and washrooms.

“The Rossland mines are a significant chapter in the history of mining locally, in BC and Canada and were the impetus for the founding of Teck’s roots in this region,” said Thompson Hickey, General Manager, Teck Trail Operations. “The replica mine experience will celebrate this prominent Canadian mining story and help build an understanding of the importance of the industry to modern society.”

About the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre:

The Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre aims to preserve and dynamically present the heritage of Rossland and area. We are the visitor gateway to the Kootenays and the Columbia Basin, and we inspire and engage the public through virtual and real life displays that bring our history to life. We are situated at the junction of Hwy 22 and Hwy 3B.

About the City of Rossland

With a population of 3,729 (2016), no traffic lights or sprawling malls, the City of Rossland is really a small town. But back in 1897 when tremendous gold finds lured thousands of people, Rossland incorporated. The city celebrated its centennial in 1997 by flaunting its many assets for all to enjoy. Nestled in the crater of an ancient volcano at an elevation of 1023m, Rossland is one of Canada’s highest cities. With an average annual snowfall of 750cm (300”) at Red Mountain, Rossland has a renowned reputation for powder skiing and has produced some of Canada’s best ski racers. Rossland offers mountain bikers and hikers hundreds of kilometers of trails, all radiating from the centre of town.

About Teck Trail Operations

Teck Metals Ltd. Trail Operations represents one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Trail’s metallurgical operations also produce a variety of precious and specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.