The deep rut around a manhole on the Trail highway has been causing headaches for drivers since the spring. A fix could finally be on the way after the Times contacted the ministry. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Teeth-rattling tire trap in Trail could soon be filled

Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni has heard many complaints and is bringing the issue to council

It’s hard to believe there are zero complaints – on record – about the teeth-jarring crater near Cedar Avenue on the main drag through Trail.

It’s been deeply sunken around the Highway 3B manhole since early spring, causing those in-the-know to grind to a near halt before proceeding west to the traffic lights.

Yet, according to the province, there are no grievances on file.

The good news is that a fix, or fill, could finally be on the way.

“The ministry is reaching out to the utility company that owns the manholes,” replied a spokesperson from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Thursday afternoon. “To ensure it is aware of the issue and will be making prompt repairs.”

Peoples’ patience is appreciated as this work is carried out, the email read.

“The ministry has not received any complaints about this specific issue. However, if motorists do encounter a road hazard, they can report it to our maintenance contractor, Emcon, at 1-866-353-3136 or to the ministry’s West Kootenay district office at 250-354-6400.”

The Trail Times also contacted the city this week to ask if staff had received any public complaints, granted maintenance of the highway falls to the province and not to Trail.

Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac advised that pothole complaints on city streets would be on record and directed to public works.

However, the municipality does not track complaints related to a provincial highway, and instead, would refer them to Emcon Services.

She mentioned that Coun. Robert Cacchioni had just been at city hall to talk with administration about this same issue.

“So many people talked to me about it,” Coun. Cacchioni told the Times.

“I was just down there today (Wednesday) telling Michelle about it again, and on the weekend I phoned our weekend supervisor to complain about it.”

He wants to see it fixed as well as a second rut, not quite as deep, located around another manhole just metres away.

“It’s going to cause an accident and the ministry is going to be liable,” Cacchioni said, mentioning he is bringing the matter to council. “It is a serious issue.”

