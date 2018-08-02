The coolest place in Trail

GUY BERTRAND
It’s August and that means ice installation begins at the Cominco Arena
It’s August and that means ice installation begins at the Cominco Arena
‘We don’t even know all the benefits’ the building will bring, says SAR director
The May 23 spill was the second accidental sulphuric acid “release” on the highway this year
Three-week Basic Aviation Technology and Aerospace Course helps develop the fundamentals
Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend
Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.
Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.
More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.
Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.
Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.
B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours
The crash was initially reported north of Elkford, however, local agencies were later stood down
Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy
None of the blazes were threatening structures
Environment Canada issued a special bulletin about smoky conditions early Wednesday
Police investigating why rider lost control
B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border
