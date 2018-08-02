The coolest place in Trail

The calendar turned to August on Wednesday so that means … hockey season? Cominco Arena staff Mike Bonacci and Jen Daoust were busy whitewashing the surface in the initial steps of building the ice up at the arena. The first on-ice session happens Aug. 11 with the start of the Champions Hockey School. Guy Bertrand photo

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

