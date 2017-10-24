Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Health Canada is issuing a recall notice for thousands of dishwashers that it says could be a potential fire hazard.

The agency says about 61,000 dishwashers sold between January 2013 and May 2015 are being recalled because the power cords can overheat and possibly spark a fire.

It says the affected brands are Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air.

There have been no injuries reported, but Health Canada says there are five reports of property damage in the United States, where 408,000 affected dishwashers have been sold.

No damage has been reported in Canada.

A full list of the models included in the recall can be seen on Health Canada’s website.

To check to see if your machine is recalled, you can find model and serial numbers printed on either the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.

Anyone who owns one of these dishwashers is advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 for a free inspection and repair.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing
Next story
VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

Just Posted

First poppy

The annual poppy campaign will begin in the Trail area on Friday

Trail commercial tax incentive nearing end

Property assessments are “frozen” pre-upgrade for up to 10 years

Wood stove exchange aims to clear the air

Since 2008, communities have received almost $2.9 million from the Wood Stove Exchange Program

Operation Christmas Child; donations needed in Trail area

The Trail area has until Nov. 17 to pack a shoebox for a child living in an impoverished country

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

B.C. section of The Great Trail complete

Dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony of the completed B.C. trail pathway

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Most Read