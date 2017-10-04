Three die in Grand Forks head-on

Police have confirmed three fatalities, two women from Castlegar and a man from Genelle, following a head-on collision near Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Police confirm two Castlegar women and one Genelle man were killed

Police have confirmed three fatalities following a head-on collision near Grand Forks on Tuesday.

The Grand Forks RCMP and RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services attended the fatal crash nine miles west of Grand Forks on Highway 3, which occurred at approximately 3 p.m.

Upon the initial scene examination, investigators have confirmed that a westbound 2012 red Hyundai Tucson SUV with three occupants crossed the centre line and collided head-on into an eastbound 1996 green and white Ford pick-up truck with two occupants.

The 37 year-old female driver of the Hyundai, a 37-year old female passenger in the Hyundai and the 40 year-old male driver of the Ford truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk from the South East RCMP District reported Wednesday that the two survivors were in critical condition and airlifted from the area for treatment.

The occupants from the SUV were all from Castlegar and the occupants from the truck were from Genelle.

The RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services and BC Coroner Services are continuing their investigations into the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Names have not been released.