Due to a shipping error the Trail Times July 12 edition is delayed.

Thursday edition of Trail Times is delayed

Due to a shipping error the July 12 Trail Times edition is delayed.

Thursday’s edition of the Trail Times has been delayed due to a shipping error.

We will update when further information is available.

Subscribers can view the paper digitally here: Trail Times July 12

Thank you for your patience.

Previous story
Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.
Next story
Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

Just Posted

Wanted: fish guts

Biologists are asking Arrow Lakes anglers for the insides of their fish.

Saturday farmers market fundraiser in Trail

Music in the Park on Thursday, incrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturday

Thursday edition of Trail Times is delayed

Due to a shipping error the July 12 Trail Times edition is delayed.

Castlegar arena to get life-extending work

Engineers recommended significant safety upgrades to Pioneer

Commercial huckleberry harvest banned in certain Kootenay areas

The areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzlies and other wildlife species

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Most Read