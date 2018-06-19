The torch was lit in Cranbrook to launch the countdown to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 BC 55+ Games, Sunday, June 17, in Balment Park. The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15, with sports being held in venues throughout Cranbrook and Kimberley. Over 2,800 participants are expected to compete in 23 sports. Left to right: Cindy Simpson, President of the BC Seniors Games Society; Sandy Zeznk, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society; India Sherrit, Cranbrook Olympic Ski-crosser and torch bearer; Jaret Thompson, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society. Barry Coulter photo

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

A ceremony was held Sunday to cap of Cranbrook’s summer festival of Sam Steele Days and to launch the countdown to what will be a key event in Cranbrook and Kimberley’s autumn — indeed, of all British Columbia’s autumn.

A torch-lighting ceremony was held in Balment Park Sunday, June 17, in celebration of the approaching Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15, with sports being held in venues throughout Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Over 2,800 participants are expected to compete in 23 sports.

Sunday’s event was emceed by Kaytee Wheaton on the stage at the main Sam Steele Fairgrounds at Balment Park, by Western Financial Place.

Greetings were heard from Ktunaxa Elder Dorothy Alpine, Don McCormack and Lee Pratt, the mayors of Kimberley and Cranbrook respectively, host society Joint Presidents Sandy Zeznik and Jaret Thompson, and BC Seniors Games Society President Cindy Simpson.

Cranbrook Olympic Ski-Crosser India Sherrit carried the torch on the the site, whereupon she, McCormack and Pratt proceeded to light the Games cauldron.

As the flame burns in Cranbrook for the coming months, the Games society is looking for volunteers to help make the event a success. Go here to register as a volunteer, or for more information.

More to come.

