Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

Toronto police say they have heightened the number of officers in the city after receiving “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” about a “potential risk” in the city’s downtown core and Greater Toronto Area.

In a number of tweets, police said officers are investigating in response to information they received, but gave no other details.

In a news conference Thursday morning, acting Supt. Mike Barsky said he would not speak on details on the investigation, but said the increased police presence is “simply to ensure the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry.”

“Anytime we have a risk to public safety we have to be mindful of how we address that. In this instance we simply deployed more men and women on the streets,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also tweeted, stating that federal agencies are ready to help if necessary.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thursday edition of Trail Times is delayed
Next story
After horse dies, B.C. group urges Calgary Stampede to suspend chuckwagon racing

Just Posted

Wanted: fish guts

Biologists are asking Arrow Lakes anglers for the insides of their fish.

Saturday farmers market fundraiser in Trail

Music in the Park on Thursday, incrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturday

Thursday edition of Trail Times is delayed

Due to a shipping error the July 12 Trail Times edition is delayed.

Castlegar arena to get life-extending work

Engineers recommended significant safety upgrades to Pioneer

Commercial huckleberry harvest banned in certain Kootenay areas

The areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzlies and other wildlife species

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

70th annual Emmy Awards nominations announced Thursday

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Most Read