Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Toronto police say they have recovered the remains of at least six people in their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says more charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of five men.

Police say some of the body parts recovered belong to Andrew Kinsman, one of the men McArthur is accused of murdering.

McArthur was arrested and charged Jan. 18 in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen, 44, and 49-year-old Kinsman who police said went missing from Toronto’s gay village last spring.

McArthur was further charged in late January in the deaths of two missing men — Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50 — as well as the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

