Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Even innocent plastic items such as toothbrushes that are left on B.C. beaches are leaching toxic metals into the water, a SFU study released Wednesday suggests.

Researchers found that plastic particles as small as five millimetres release toxic metals into the environment.

“While extremely high levels of the four metals were found in certain items, all items carried traces of them,” said researcher Leah Bendell.

“This can pose significant toxicological threats and impair the health of coastal ecosystems.”

Environmental engineering master student Bertrand Munier spent four weeks collecting more than 15o pieces of plastic debris from nine beaches along the Burrard Inlet.

The junk included toys, personal hygiene items, bicycle parts and food packaging.

The researchers found varying traces of metals, cadmium, zinc, copper and lead in every piece of debris.

“Even something as innocuous as a child’s toy left on the beach will provide a sorption site for metals, which will then break down into fragments that could then allow the entry of toxic metals into coastal food webs,” Bendell said.

She warned that World Economic Forum estimates show the total mass of plastics in our oceans will outweigh the biomass of fish by 2050.

Previous story
Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes
Next story
UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Just Posted

Rosy day

Since Friday, Ye Olde Flower Shop has been busy prepping for their busiest day of the year

Trail sets tax rates

The city increasingly relies upon residential taxpayers for finance operations

Double the fun

Happy 80th Birthday to Trail twins Doreen Schneider and Thoreen Littlewood!

Hip-hop and street dance come to Trail and Rossland

OURO Collective brings Tangent, a hybrid fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking and contemporary dance

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Shooter was not a current student, sheriff said

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Most Read