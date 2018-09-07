Trail acid spill claims reach 2,500

The first sulphuric acid spill was the morning of April 10, the second was the evening of May 23

The tally of claims to ICBC related to the two acid spills in Trail has reached approximately 2,500 according to an ICBC spokesperson.

Lindsay Wikins, an ICBC senior communications specialist, told the Trail Times that a team of 30 staff is working on the file to prioritize the claims.

“First off, we want to thank our customers for their patience as we work as fast as possible to process these claims. It is uncommon for ICBC to receive such high volumes of claims within a short period of time,” she said in an email reply.

She added many of these customers are reporting a claim as a pre-caution because the potential damage is hard to detect on their own.

“These are complex claims that require extra time to process as each vehicle may have been exposed to varying degrees of sulfuric acid, affecting different parts and components of the vehicle. As well, to remain fair to all drivers in B.C., we are obligated to fully inspect each vehicle to confirm all claims are legitimate and the damages being presented are in fact related to these events.

“As we are still in the midst of processing these claims it would be too early to provide an estimated loss. Our focus right now is to process these claims as efficiently as possible while ensuring we continue to provide quality customer service.”