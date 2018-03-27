Trail Creek (Trail Times file photo)

Trail area monitors spring melt

After an eventful spring 2017, run off-related conditions are much more sedate this year, so far

So far the spring melt isn’t wreaking havoc on Kootenay highways or in municipal backyards like it did at this time last year.

Other than a warning to watch for rocks on the road along Highway 3 near Creston and a rock slide noted north of Kaslo, DriveBC advisories were unremarkable on Monday.

The City of Trail is staying ahead of flooding potential with regular monitoring of 27 creeks and intakes.

Mark Stephens, roads and grounds superintendent, says an excavator is staged at the Trail Creek intake to aid in debris removal.

Sites requiring the most attention are at Trail and Gorge creeks as well as the intake on the curve of hospital hill.

“The run off is normal for this time of year,” Stephens said. “I have had no reports of flooding.”

In Warfield, after last spring’s clogged storm line, sink hole, road washout and resultant boil water advisory in Lower Annable, resultant work has led to a much quieter home front.

“We do not have any flooding to report so far,” Corporate Officer Jackie Patridge told the Trail Times. “The work we did last year appears to be helping significantly, and village crews monitor all of the known flood zones diligently.”

Public works removes debris from Trail Creek several times a day, she noted.

“We do not have any turbidity problems (water notices) to report at this time.”

The picture is much the same for Montrose.

“We are not seeing anything out of the usual for this time of year,” said Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff. “It appears that the cooler nights have helped prevent the snow melt from causing any significant concern – so far.

The water from our wells is regularly tested and monitored, he added.

“We have no concerns in regards to water quality.”

Previous story
FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

Just Posted

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

Buzz is on for beekeeping in Montrose

Montrose council is looking into establishing a beekeeping bylaw

Trail area monitors spring melt

After an eventful spring 2017, run off-related conditions are much more sedate this year, so far

Trail Smoke Eaters, Penticton Vees in Game 7 showdown

Trail Smoke Eaters look for win in Vees territory and capture Game 7 of Interior Division semifinal

Penticton Vees force Game 7 with big win over Smoke Eaters

Marcus Mitchell nets a hat trick to lead the Penticton Vees to a 6-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook a week of privacy scandals

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Most Read