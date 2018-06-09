As of Friday, the boat launch and beach at Gyro Park remained cordoned off by the City of Trail. (Sheri Regnier photos)

Trail boat launch and beach remain closed

Columbia River levels have receded along Trail shores, but the recreational sites remain closed

Waters have receded along the shores of the Columbia River in Trail.

However, as of Friday, the Gyro Park boat launch wharf and Gyro Park beach remained closed.

BC Hydro provided a June 8 update for Lower Columbia Reservoir, which includes current reservoir levels and a weekly forecast for the Arrow Lakes Reservoir and the Duncan Reservoir and Kootenay Lake.

The current forecast runoff for April to September 2018 for the Columbia basin at The Dalles, Oregon is 121 per cent of normal.

For the same period in 2017, the observed runoff was 123 per cent of normal.

The actual elevation of the reservoirs is influenced by snowpack, inflow levels, weather patterns and other factors such as load requirements.

On Friday, Arrow Lakes Reservoir was at about 438 metres (1435 feet) measured at the Fauquier gauge. The reservoir refilled by 0.69 metres (2.3 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to refill to about 440 metres (1442 feet) by the end of June.

Note, however, that near and long-term forecasting is inherently uncertain due to the unpredictability of future events and conditions.

The Arrow Lakes Reservoir reached its last maximum level of 440 metres (1442 feet, 1.8 feet from full) on July 27, 2017 and its latest minimum elevation of 429 metres (1408 feet) on March 28.

Duncan Reservoir is currently at approximately 562 metres (1843 feet) measured at the dam.

The reservoir refilled by 2.41 metres (7.9 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to refill to about 570 metres (1870 feet) by the end of June.

The Duncan Reservoir reached its last maximum level of 576.50 metres (1891 feet) on August 13, 2017, and its latest minimum elevation of 547 metres (1795 feet) on April 19.

For current reservoir levels, visit BC Hydro’s water flows and reservoir levels page on its website. For additional information, or if you do not have access to the internet, call 1.877.924.2444.

 

