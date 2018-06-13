Trail chosen to host BC Games 40th anniversary party

Trail’s Joe Ferguson skipped the West Kootenay zone team in the curling event when Trail hosted the 2006 BC Winter Games. Trail Times file photo

Trail, along with five other communities across the province, are hosting special events to honour 40 years of the BC Summer and BC Winter Games.

Trail’s community celebration, which is being planned by a volunteer committee with the support of the BC Games Society, is scheduled for Sept. 6 in the White Garden on the Esplanade. The evening will feature 2016 Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee as a guest speaker.

The BC Games’ anniversary theme, “Remember. Recognize. Renew.,” recognizes 40 years of excellence.

The tour has visited Abbotsford, Penticton, Nanaimo, and Prince George will stop in Trail and Terrace in the fall.

“Trail has been a big part of the Games’ history and has stepped up a number of times over the years. We were fortunate to host the 1982 and 2006 BC Winter Games and with Castlegar, co-host the 1996 BC Summer Games,” said Sue Bock, past BC Games Society Director and 40th Anniversary Committee Chair.

“In true Trail fashion the committee is planning to light up the Esplanade with this celebration inviting anyone involved in the Games as a past athlete, coach or volunteer to come out and share their great stories, rekindle friendships, celebrate past achievements, and talk about our future commitment to the Games and sport in the province.”

Lia Threlfall, communications manager for the BC Games, said the event will honour some local people.

“We will be honoring Trail sport volunteers through the Sport BC Community Sport Hero Awards program,” she told the Trail Times.

“Volunteers can be nominated online and up to four will be chosen to receive the award at the 40th anniversary event in September.”

To nominate a worthy individual visit the BC Games website here.

More details for registering for the event are forthcoming.