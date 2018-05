The rising Columbia River forced the city to close the Gyro Park wharf late Wednesday

The wharf at Indian Eddy near Gyro Park has begun to buckle due to the rising Columbia River waters. The wharf was repaired in 2012 when high water levels destroyed the pilings and shifted the structure. Guy Bertrand photo

The rising Columbia River prompted the City of Trail to close the wharf at the Gyro Park boat launch on Wednesday.

The boat launch itself is still open, at this time, for boaters to use at their own risk.

Due to ongoing high water, the wharf will remain closed until further notice.

The city asks the public for its cooperation and understanding, and apologized for the inconvenience.

Related questions should be directed to the Trail Public Works at 250.364.0840.