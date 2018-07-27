Trail firefighters, all heart

Trail Firefighters Local 941 held a boot drive outside Ferraro Foods on Thursday to support Ryan Cunningham and his fundraising/awareness bike ride from B.C. to Arizona for his brother Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation. “We are very passionate about this cause as firefighters are more at risk than the general public to suffer a cardiac arrest,” says Trail firefighter Matt Larmour. “And it is the leading cause of on-duty deaths in our profession.” (From left) Greg Ferraby, Matt Larmour, Luke Russell, and Glen Gallamore.