The Trail Hospital Auxiliary generously donated $20,000 as their first installment of a committed $80,000 over two years for the Emergency Department Campaign. May 10, 2018 also marked the 75th Anniversary of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary and their dedication to supporting healthcare at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development, KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this generous donation at their Gift Shop in KBRH. All proceeds from the Gift Shop are designated to the Foundation to support patient care at KBRH. Submitted photo