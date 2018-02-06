RoboGames Director Brad Pommen (left) is teaching a RoboGames Mentorship Training course at the Midas Fab Lab in Trail on Feb. 17 as he aims to build a network of adults able to support youth pursuits.

Trail; Learn to be a RoboGames mentor

Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region

TRAIL – Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region so they can support youth eager to participate in the growing phenomenon.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Midas Fab Lab in Trail, learn robotics basics from Brad Pommen, the Nelson Tech Club founder who enthusiastically brought RoboGames to the Kootenay Boundary starting in 2010.

“We take the adult through the entire process from unboxing your robot to assembly to programming so that they can mentor students in their communities to do the same thing,” says Pommen.

Selkirk College Community Education & Workplace Training hosted a successful mentor training last fall. From teachers embracing new curriculum emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and Applied Design, Skills and Technologies to parents eager to keep up with their savvy child, robots aren’t just for kids.

First-time users or experienced builders benefit from this focused hands-on mentor training where Arduino and robotics are presented as learning tools for all ages.

“Robotics offers a unique way to engage youth in science and technology,” says Pommen. “The mentorship network is imperative to all this happening.”

RoboGames is hosted by GLOWS at Selkirk College. GLOWS helps provide pathways and tools youth need to pursue post-secondary education and careers in a variety of disciplines.

GLOWS provides community-based workshops, events, initiatives, and outreach in rural communities for youth ages 5 to 19 throughout the Kootenay/Boundary region. This year’s event happening on the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus on April 28 is now open for registration.

Twenty-four students participated in the first RoboGames event and in 2018, it is expected that over 150 youth will join in the robot fun.

To learn more about mentor training and register go to www.selkirk.ca/robogames-mentorship.

Previous story
B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers
Next story
No money to promote Canadian anthem changes

Just Posted

Trail; Learn to be a RoboGames mentor

Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region

Trail youth centre closing

Unless another support system comes into play, the centre will close March 1.

Grad rates on upward swing in Kootenay Columbia district

In School District 20, 93 per cent of all students graduated compared to B.C.’s 84 per cent average

January snowfall highest in 36 years

West Kootenay precipitation amounted to 147 cm, or double the usual mix of rain and snow

Fancy footwork

BV skaters show their talents during Saturday Smokies game

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Most Read