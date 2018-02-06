Trail; Learn to be a RoboGames mentor

Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region

RoboGames Director Brad Pommen (left) is teaching a RoboGames Mentorship Training course at the Midas Fab Lab in Trail on Feb. 17 as he aims to build a network of adults able to support youth pursuits.

TRAIL – Ahead of the 2018 RoboGames, Selkirk College is providing training to adults in the region so they can support youth eager to participate in the growing phenomenon.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Midas Fab Lab in Trail, learn robotics basics from Brad Pommen, the Nelson Tech Club founder who enthusiastically brought RoboGames to the Kootenay Boundary starting in 2010.

“We take the adult through the entire process from unboxing your robot to assembly to programming so that they can mentor students in their communities to do the same thing,” says Pommen.

Selkirk College Community Education & Workplace Training hosted a successful mentor training last fall. From teachers embracing new curriculum emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and Applied Design, Skills and Technologies to parents eager to keep up with their savvy child, robots aren’t just for kids.

First-time users or experienced builders benefit from this focused hands-on mentor training where Arduino and robotics are presented as learning tools for all ages.

“Robotics offers a unique way to engage youth in science and technology,” says Pommen. “The mentorship network is imperative to all this happening.”

RoboGames is hosted by GLOWS at Selkirk College. GLOWS helps provide pathways and tools youth need to pursue post-secondary education and careers in a variety of disciplines.

GLOWS provides community-based workshops, events, initiatives, and outreach in rural communities for youth ages 5 to 19 throughout the Kootenay/Boundary region. This year’s event happening on the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus on April 28 is now open for registration.

Twenty-four students participated in the first RoboGames event and in 2018, it is expected that over 150 youth will join in the robot fun.

To learn more about mentor training and register go to www.selkirk.ca/robogames-mentorship.