Trail library and union ratify contract

The Trail and District Public Library and CUPE Local 2087 have agreed to a new three-year collective agreement.

The contract was negotiated and ratified following the recent move of the Trail and District Library and many of the changes are reflective of the new, improved and updated Trail and District Public library.

The agreement includes annual wage increases of two per cent each year of the three-year agreement as well as improvements to contract language and improvements to health benefits.

“We are pleased that the negotiations have concluded and believe that the contract will positively affect the employees of the Trail and District Public Library and their ability to continue the important community services and programs that they provide for our community and library patrons,” said Colleen Jones, Library Board chairperson.

Jones says both sides worked very hard to get this collective agreement completed and the board is looking forward to settling into the new Trail Riverfront Center.

“After a very positive round of negotiations we are pleased to have a new agreement in place that we believe benefits workers, the library and library users,” said Jean Pool, CUPE Local 2087 president. “We look forward to continuing to work with the library to deliver important community services to residents.”