Trail liquor store held up Friday night

The perpetrator was brandishing a weapon that appeared to be a gun, according to the Trail RCMP

Anyone with information on the Friday night robbery is encouraged to call the Trail RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The East Trail liquor store was held up Friday night by a man armed with a weapon.

The male, described as six-feet tall and slim, walked into the Second Avenue store on Nov. 9 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

His face was completely covered with a black-hooded sweater he had pulled up over his head, Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed.

“He grabbed two bottles of vodka and brandished what appeared to be a handgun, which was black and small, to the clerk,” Sgt. Wicentowich told the Trail Times Monday.

“He told the clerk he was taking the two bottles of vodka and then he demanded money.”

The clerk declined to hand over cash, so the male subsequently fled the store with the two bottles of liquor.

The perpetrator was wearing dark clothing and there may have been a logo on his pants.

Police are reviewing video surveillance.