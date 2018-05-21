The Trail man, 46, was arrested for drug trafficking on Thursday, May 17. (Black Press file photo)

Trail man arrested, drugs and cash seized

Crime Reduction Units from Trail and Castlegar executed a search warrant on Rossland Avenue

A Trail man remains in jail facing charges of trafficking controlled substances.

The accused, 46, was arrested at noon on Thursday, May 17, in a joint operation by the Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Units.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at the man’s Rossland Avenue residence.

“A large quantity of controlled substances and Canadian currency were seized during the search,” Cpl. Devon Reid, from the Greater Trail detachment reported in a Friday news release. “The accused is currently in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing on several charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”

The man’s name will not be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to their local detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

