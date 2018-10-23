Police are pursuing charges for a second man identified in the Royal Theatre break-in. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail man charged with break-in, theft and mischief

Robert Startup has been in court and released on conditions

A Trail man has been charged with crimes that occurred in the city’s downtown over the past two months.

Story here: Owners sickened by Royal Theatre break-in

Robert Startup, 46, was recently arrested and charged with the break-in and theft from the Royal Theatre in early September, and charged with “mischief” for breaking into parking meters earlier this month.

“The Trail RCMP Detachment conducted a thorough investigation which, on Oct. 12, led to the arrest and charging of Robert Graydon Startup … for this crime,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Oct. 22.

Trail police are pursuing charges against a second male identified in this incident.

Startup has made an appearance in provincial court but is not being held in custody.

“Startup was released by the courts under strict conditions,” Wicentowich said. “And will be monitored by the Trail RCMP Detachment to ensure he abides by the conditions of his release.”

The Royal Theatre was broken into, robbed of equipment and vandalized shortly after midnight on Sept. 5.

Main operating equipment was stolen as was a 65” digital menu board behind the concession area.

Also taken was a key electronic computer component for digital cinema, which ran the entire projection system remotely.

At the time, Sgt. Wicentowich told the Trail Times that a forensics team from Nelson was called in to assist the detachment.

 

The theatre’s digital menu board has since been replaced.

B.C.'s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast
Trail pot retailers facing costlier licences

