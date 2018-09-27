Four new transport trailers will be used to carry sulphuric acid from Teck Trail to the offloading site in Waneta, says Mayor Mike Martin. (Photo by Matthew Brodeur on Unsplash)

Trail meets with IRM and Teck over acid spills

The city met with IRM’s president at Teck Trail reps on Monday after third acid leak

While the third sulphuric acid leak was reported as minimal and not on the main highway, the City of Trail had a necessary sit-down with the product owners and Teck Trail Operations on Monday.

“Although the September 22 incident was deemed small with no cause for alarm, we expressed that council is extremely concerned and disappointed there was a third incident involving sulphuric acid,” Mayor Mike Martin said Tuesday.

“It should be emphasized that the city has no direct involvement with, or control over, the transportation of industrial products on provincial highways; however, it remains paramount that our citizens feel safe, protected and informed.”

Trail council met with Tip O’Neill, President of International Raw Materials (IRM), and senior representatives from Teck Trail, to voice deep concerns about the sulphuric acid drip that occurred on Saturday, which followed the April and May spills, and to get and update on IRM’s spill prevention and safety plans moving forward.

“It is very clear that the public needs assurance and information from IRM and Teck that all reasonable and necessary procedures and protocols are being followed,” continued Martin. “The third incident was of particular concern given that our previous meetings with IRM provided assurance to the city that they were working diligently on a plan and process to prevent future incidents, as any leaked amount of sulphuric acid in publicly accessible spaces is unacceptable.”

Martin says IRM indicated they are taking every possible step to reduce the risk and likelihood of future acid drips or spills during transport from Teck Trail Operations to the Reload Centre past Waneta.

IRM took additional action and ceased all truck transportation of sulphuric acid from the Trail smelter following the third acid incident.

“They will not resume acid transport via truck until a thorough engineering investigation and certification process, with the assistance of the professional firm Wood LPC, is conducted and approved by IRM and Teck Trail Operations,” Martin said. “Their processes will include technical and operational compliance and operational assurance on four new transport trailers to be used for the acid transport.”

The city will continue to post all of the information provided on its website at www.trail.ca and social media, in an effort to ensure the public remains informed.

“We are pleased the senior representatives from IRM and Teck met with us to present their plans and communicate their dedication to the issue and the various concerns that are coming forward,” Martin said. “IRM will continue to conduct inquiries and will remain available should any member of the public require more information about the spills, or IRM’s plans moving forward. The city will also continue to relay any pertinent information provided by IRM as it becomes available.”

Green Party picking up steam across the country: B.C. leader Andrew Weaver

